My Hero Academia Season 6 Dealt A Devastating Turn (& Other Anime Creators Should Be Taking Notes)

"My Hero Academia" has revealed one shocking revelation and plot twist after another in its daring sixth season. Hundreds of heroes craft two joint efforts to stop the Paranormal Liberation Front and the League of Villains once and for all, as dozens of large-scale conflicts began across Japan.

Of course, what the heroes of "My Hero Academia" didn't know was that Tomura Shigaraki (Koki Uchiyama/Eric Vale) had been in the process of having his quirk leveled up considerably and inheriting many of All for One's (Akio Ōtsuka/John Swasey) quirks as well.

This surprise set the stage for a devastating turn of events, killing hundreds of heroes and civilians. Others were permanently maimed or disfigured, and the attack leveled the city in one fell swoop. While "My Hero Academia" has gone down dark roads before, most notably with Shigaraki's brutal origin story at the end of season 5, the series has never gone this far in robbing hope from its protagonists and viewers.