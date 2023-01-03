Ben Foster Originally Turned Down Emancipation

Throughout his nearly 30-year acting career, Ben Foster has made a name for himself by playing plenty of rugged, unhinged villains with a penchant for violence. This includes his role in Taylor Sheridan's "Hell or High Water," in which he plays a self-destructive and murderous bank robber named Tanner Howard, and his role in "3:10 to Yuma," in which he plays Charlie Prince, the bloodthirsty right-hand man to gang leader Ben Wade (Russell Crowe).

Another notably volatile performance from Foster is his appearance in the 2017 Western "Hostiles," in which he stars as a sadistic soldier condemned to death for his heinous crimes. As one might expect, Foster's character in the 2022 drama "Emancipation" is very much in line with the sadistic villains he's played in the past. Foster stars as a malicious slave catcher named Fassel, a savage murderer whose hatred for slaves is rivaled only by his own immense ego.

Although Foster has demonstrated time and time again that he possesses an innate talent for bringing these chaotic kinds of villains to life on the big screen, it seems that he had to think twice about playing a slave catcher, as he initially turned down his role as the main villain in "Emancipation," which also stars Will Smith, who nearly ruined his career after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, and was directed by Antoine Fuqua.