Madam Hooch Played A Huge Role In The Harry Potter Books But Only Appeared In One Film

When Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) begins his magical education at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he's introduced to a plethora of friends and foes, most of whom are in his life until the final battle against Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) in "Deathly Hallows."

There's his closest companions, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), the teddy bear-like gamekeeper Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane), and Harry's strongest, secret guardian, Severus Snape (Alan Rickman). All are key personalities in both J.K. Rowling's book series, as well as the film adaptations.

However, in some cases, the importance of a character differs from page to screen. A prime example is Peeves the poltergeist. In the books, he's constantly causing mischief, much to the annoyance of caretaker Argus Filch (David Bradley). But in the movies, despite late actor Rik Mayall filming scenes as Peeves for "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," the ghost is ultimately cut from the final product. Devon Murray, who portrays Gryffindor student Seamus Finnigan, told Cosmopolitan, "... nobody, the cast or crew, could keep a straight face around him. It just didn't work when there are so many kids there trying to look scared."

Another example is Madam Rolanda Hooch (Zoë Wanamaker), Hogwarts' flying instructor and Quidditch referee. Unlike Peeves, the scenes filmed by Wanamaker do appear in "Sorcerer's Stone." But despite the witch popping up regularly throughout the novels, she's never seen or talked about again after the inaugural film installment.