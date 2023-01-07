Madam Hooch Played A Huge Role In The Harry Potter Books But Only Appeared In One Film
When Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) begins his magical education at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he's introduced to a plethora of friends and foes, most of whom are in his life until the final battle against Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) in "Deathly Hallows."
There's his closest companions, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), the teddy bear-like gamekeeper Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane), and Harry's strongest, secret guardian, Severus Snape (Alan Rickman). All are key personalities in both J.K. Rowling's book series, as well as the film adaptations.
However, in some cases, the importance of a character differs from page to screen. A prime example is Peeves the poltergeist. In the books, he's constantly causing mischief, much to the annoyance of caretaker Argus Filch (David Bradley). But in the movies, despite late actor Rik Mayall filming scenes as Peeves for "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," the ghost is ultimately cut from the final product. Devon Murray, who portrays Gryffindor student Seamus Finnigan, told Cosmopolitan, "... nobody, the cast or crew, could keep a straight face around him. It just didn't work when there are so many kids there trying to look scared."
Another example is Madam Rolanda Hooch (Zoë Wanamaker), Hogwarts' flying instructor and Quidditch referee. Unlike Peeves, the scenes filmed by Wanamaker do appear in "Sorcerer's Stone." But despite the witch popping up regularly throughout the novels, she's never seen or talked about again after the inaugural film installment.
Zoë Wanamaker only agreed to one film due to low pay
In "Sorcerer's Stone," Madam Hooch is an unforgettable presence, just as she is in the book. She's present for Harry's very first time on a broomstick and serves as referee for one of the most iconic Quidditch matches when Hermione thinks Snape is jinxing Harry's broom.
Throughout the rest of the books, Hooch doesn't have any major plotlines, but she's there for some important happenings. For example, in "Prisoner of Azkaban," she and Professor Filius Flitwick (Warwick Davis) are called on by Professor Minerva McGonagall (Maggie Smith) to ensure Harry's mysterious gift — a Firebolt — isn't bewitched.
However, Hooch isn't seen on-screen after "Sorcerer's Stone." In a 2011 interview with The Telegraph (via Express), Wanamaker said, "Some actors signed three-film deals, but the money was so poor I was insulted, so I just signed for one. If they want me for a second, they'll have to up their rates."
Given the lack of Hooch in the follow-up films, it seems as though filmmakers didn't see the character as being that important to the story, and therefore declined Wanamaker's request for a larger paycheck.
Based on fan commentary, this decision didn't upset them too much. On Reddit, u/Schumacher200494 slammed the character, writing, "She didn't do anything to help poor old Neville! How do you become the Quidditch teacher and not even know the spell to slow someone's fall should they come off their broom – gosh darn it lady!"