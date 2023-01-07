Who Plays Steve On The Conners?

Over the 5 seasons of "The Conners," fans have seen a few messy dating situations. Who can forget when Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) finds out her unemployed boyfriend, Peter (Matthew Broderick), is not only a deadbeat but a cheater in Season 1? And then there was Becky (Lecy Goranson), who starts dating one of her college professors, which results in his suspension from his job after they're caught. There's no doubt the Conner women don't have the best judgment when it comes to potential suitors.

But one of the weirdest dating scenarios comes in Season 5, In Episode 3 ("Driving, Dating and Deceit"). Darlene's daughter, Harris (Emma Kenney), is talking to an older man, Steve, on a dating app and her Aunt Becky realizes she had once gone out with the same guy but forgets how their date ended.

Eventually, Becky decides to contact Steve under the guise of checking him out as a potential date for Harris. After reuniting with him, Becky finds out that she'd gotten drunk and started a fight with a biker gang when they went out years ago. "I really liked you before you got drunk," Steve says, before telling Becky he'd like to take her out again now that she's sober. When Harris finds out about the date, she calls her aunt "old and desperate" and says she doesn't want her "leftovers." Ouch.

So who played this mystery man who had teen Emma and her 40-something aunt pitted against each other?