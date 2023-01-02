Yellowstone Fans Will Have To Wait Until Summer To Watch Jamie's War On The Family Unfold
The Dutton civil war is officially on. "Yellowstone" Season 5 Episode 8 ("A Knife and No Coin") acted as a midseason finale for fans, with the first blows of the war between Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and his family finally being thrown.
John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family have faced many threats over the years on "Yellowstone," but the one always lurking in the shadows was the sizzling hatred between Jamie and his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Beth's animosity toward Jamie stems from the latter setting her up with an irreversible operation when they were younger. Jamie discovering he was adopted and reconnecting with his birth father (Will Patton) also left his connection to his family in shambles.
In "A Knife and No Coin," Jamie announces as attorney general that his father should be impeached as governor of Montana, leading to physical blows with Beth. The war has been declared, and there is no turning back after we witness Beth and Jamie separately exploring the potential of having the other killed. Unfortunately, fans were informed by Paramount Network that they'd be waiting some time before they see this war play out.
Yellowstone returns in the summer
"Yellowstone" will return in the summer, Paramount Network announced in a teaser. The footage mostly highlights the general return date and only includes a glimpse of Kevin Costner as John Dutton.
The first part of "Yellowstone" Season 5 was another victory for the modern-day western. The premiere was a record breaker, pulling more than 12 million viewers, making it the show's biggest premiere (per The Hollywood Reporter). When the fifth season returns in the Summer of 2023, fans will get another eight episodes, with the episode count standing at an extended 14 episodes (via Esquire).
When "Yellowstone" does return, the biggest conflict will be Jamie Dutton's war with his family, but there are a number of other teases for what's to come. "A Knife and No Coin" included a look at a happy and cowboying Jimmy Hurdstram (Jefferson White) working away on the 6666 Ranch. John also invited Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) back to the Yellowstone Ranch as he's away fighting battles as governor. While Monica sees a potential new beginning, Kayce expresses to his wife that he doesn't think he can have both her and his family's ranch at the same time.
One thing is for sure about the second half of "Yellowstone" Season 5, it would definitely make Vin Diesel happy because right now it looks like it's all about family — a family being ripped apart and discussing assassinations, but that's just typical "Yellowstone" style.