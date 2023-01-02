Yellowstone Fans Will Have To Wait Until Summer To Watch Jamie's War On The Family Unfold

The Dutton civil war is officially on. "Yellowstone" Season 5 Episode 8 ("A Knife and No Coin") acted as a midseason finale for fans, with the first blows of the war between Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and his family finally being thrown.

John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family have faced many threats over the years on "Yellowstone," but the one always lurking in the shadows was the sizzling hatred between Jamie and his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Beth's animosity toward Jamie stems from the latter setting her up with an irreversible operation when they were younger. Jamie discovering he was adopted and reconnecting with his birth father (Will Patton) also left his connection to his family in shambles.

In "A Knife and No Coin," Jamie announces as attorney general that his father should be impeached as governor of Montana, leading to physical blows with Beth. The war has been declared, and there is no turning back after we witness Beth and Jamie separately exploring the potential of having the other killed. Unfortunately, fans were informed by Paramount Network that they'd be waiting some time before they see this war play out.