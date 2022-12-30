The Devastating Death Of Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters, iconic journalist and longtime television staple, has died at the age of 93. Outlets such as Variety reported her death on the evening of December 30, 2022, with her publicist confirming her passing. Walters was a trailblazer in the field of broadcast journalism, getting her start way back in the 1950s and steadily climbing her way to the top. She famously became the first woman to co-anchor a major United States news program in 1974 when she sat down at the "Today Show" desk for the first time. Two years later, she joined Harry Reasoner on "ABC Evening News."

In the decades that followed, Walters continued to leave her mark on both TV and news history. She interviewed a who's who of pop culture and political notables, ranging from presidents like Richard Nixon to actress-singer Barbra Streisand, resulting in numerous on-air moments worthy of multiple viewings. Not to mention, she was a driving force behind "20/20" and "The View" for years, continuing to keep audiences informed and entertained simultaneously. Suffice to say, her influence cannot be understated, and her enduring impact on the media landscape will be felt for years to come.

Simply put, Barbara Walters was a revolutionary whose many contributions will never be forgotten. To honor her memory, let's take a look back at some of the highlights of her incredible life and career.