Rian Johnson Wants To See A Classic Point-And-Click Style Glass Onion Video Game Adaptation

After a decade in development, "Knives Out" from director Rian Johnson arrived on the big screen in 2019. Despite the stacked cast and intriguing marketing, it was fair to question if there was an audience for the new whodunnit. The genre was far from the talk of the pop culture world, with superhero flicks, franchise films, and more far ahead of it in terms of popularity. Nevertheless, "Knives Out" turned out to be nothing short of a homerun that general moviegoers and critics alike showered with praise. In fact, many began calling for Johnson to keep the mystery movies coming.

To meet demand, Rian Johnson got to work on another "Knives Out" story. The result was "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery": a spiritual successor to "Knives Out" featuring an entirely new cast, aside from the now-iconic detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). Though it hardly made any money in theaters (almost entirely due to its incredibly limited theatrical release), the Netflix production has taken the entertainment world by storm. Fans are happy, critics are impressed, and once again, a Johnson-created mystery is at the forefront of Hollywood.

While the future is indeed bright at the movies for Rian Johnson post-"Glass Onion," he'd like to see more. He's stated his desire to see a point-and-click video game set in the world of "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion."