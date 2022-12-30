Glass Onion's Madelyn Cline Confirms That Even Stars Are Starstruck By Daniel Craig
Being a newcomer is never easy, and that certainly seems to be the case with Madelyn Cline on the set of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Granted, the sequel has a fairly small and self-contained cast, meaning the celebrity is a lot more concentrated on set, perhaps even more concentrated than on "Knives Out." Like "Glass Onion," it provided a wealth of Hollywood A-list talent –- from Jamie Lee Curtis to Christopher Plummer –- along with compelling drama and witty dialogue that launched a relative unknown like, say, Ana de Armas, to the front of every casting director's Rolodex.
Cline seems to have found herself in a similar position. Prior to playing Whiskey in "Glass Onion," she only had a handful of credits to her name, including starring in Netflix's "Outer Banks." She then found herself acting alongside the likes of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista in "Glass Onion." Quite the jump.
"I was a big fan of the first one, it was my favorite movie that I had seen in theaters in a long time," she said in a December 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K. "It was just so clever and witty and brilliant. I was, quite honestly, scared s–less and absolutely elated to join the second." But it was Daniel Craig — private detective Benoit Blanc himself — who seemed to have really left her starstruck.
Cline was so taken aback that she had to leave the room
Cline explained that before filming had started, she had a meeting with director Rian Johnson and co-star Edward Norton at the production office, when, out of nowhere, in walked Daniel Craig. "He was so nice, of course," she said, "he's a sweetheart but I was really starstruck just then and I had to run away."
It would appear that Cline got over it, though, saying she "just wanted to absorb everything I could from them." "They're generous people as well as actors," she explained. "But just how free they all are. We're here to play, and create, and that's exactly what we did."
Cline also said she admired Kathryn Hahn, who plays corrupt Connecticut Governor Claire Debella, in particular, her ability to not take things too seriously. Hahn, of course, recently had her own breakout in her scene-stealing turn in "WandaVision," with an Agatha Harkness spinoff in the works.
Another Benoit Blanc mystery is also on the way. Johnson is already writing the third movie, and there's speculation that there may be room for past characters to be brought back (via Harpers Bazaar). Whether this means that Cline will have another chance to reprise Whiskey and whether she'll have another chance to be starstruck by Daniel Craig is impossible to tell at this point.