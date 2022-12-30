Glass Onion's Madelyn Cline Confirms That Even Stars Are Starstruck By Daniel Craig

Being a newcomer is never easy, and that certainly seems to be the case with Madelyn Cline on the set of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Granted, the sequel has a fairly small and self-contained cast, meaning the celebrity is a lot more concentrated on set, perhaps even more concentrated than on "Knives Out." Like "Glass Onion," it provided a wealth of Hollywood A-list talent –- from Jamie Lee Curtis to Christopher Plummer –- along with compelling drama and witty dialogue that launched a relative unknown like, say, Ana de Armas, to the front of every casting director's Rolodex.

Cline seems to have found herself in a similar position. Prior to playing Whiskey in "Glass Onion," she only had a handful of credits to her name, including starring in Netflix's "Outer Banks." She then found herself acting alongside the likes of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista in "Glass Onion." Quite the jump.

"I was a big fan of the first one, it was my favorite movie that I had seen in theaters in a long time," she said in a December 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K. "It was just so clever and witty and brilliant. I was, quite honestly, scared s–less and absolutely elated to join the second." But it was Daniel Craig — private detective Benoit Blanc himself — who seemed to have really left her starstruck.