M. Night Shyamalan's Knock At The Cabin Is Getting A VR Experience

2022 was an exceptional year for horror. Not only were numerous horror flicks well-received by critics and audiences, but they made a ton of money. People turned out in droves to watch the likes of "Barbarian," "Smile," and "X," and it looks like 2023 isn't going to let up in that department.

The new year kicks off with the instantly memeable "M3GAN" in January, but a month later, we get the latest story from the twisted mind of M. Night Shyamalan — "Knock at the Cabin." The trailer provides just enough details to keep viewers enticed, as it tells the story of a family of three who are held hostage by four strangers who have deadly demands. Of course, with Shyamalan at the helm, it's more than likely there will be a twist or two to keep audiences on their toes.

The trailer alone does a good job of selling the plot, but now, there's another marketing tactic lined up that's bound to get horror enthusiasts even more intrigued. And you can participate yourself, provided you're attending the Consumer Electronic Show in 2023.