M. Night Shyamalan's Knock At The Cabin Is Getting A VR Experience
2022 was an exceptional year for horror. Not only were numerous horror flicks well-received by critics and audiences, but they made a ton of money. People turned out in droves to watch the likes of "Barbarian," "Smile," and "X," and it looks like 2023 isn't going to let up in that department.
The new year kicks off with the instantly memeable "M3GAN" in January, but a month later, we get the latest story from the twisted mind of M. Night Shyamalan — "Knock at the Cabin." The trailer provides just enough details to keep viewers enticed, as it tells the story of a family of three who are held hostage by four strangers who have deadly demands. Of course, with Shyamalan at the helm, it's more than likely there will be a twist or two to keep audiences on their toes.
The trailer alone does a good job of selling the plot, but now, there's another marketing tactic lined up that's bound to get horror enthusiasts even more intrigued. And you can participate yourself, provided you're attending the Consumer Electronic Show in 2023.
Make the ultimate decision
M. Night Shyamalan tweeted a short teaser of the interactive, immersive experience. It looks like you'll be taking the place of the family who goes out to a cabin in the middle of the woods, a phrase that's never ended well for anyone in a movie ever. We also get a better look at the ensuing apocalypse the sacrifice is meant to avert, suggesting the strangers aren't just a bunch of crazies.
The VR experience comes in collaboration with Canon, and you'll be able to partake in the insanity at the 2023 Consumer Electronic Show, which takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada between January 5 and 8. The experience comes roughly one month before the film is set to hit exclusively in theaters on February 3, 2023.
"Knock at the Cabin" seems like it will be a more intense experience than your usual Shyamalan fare. It's already received an R rating for violence and language from the Motion Picture Association (via Bloody Disgusting). That makes it the first R-rated Shyamalan movie since 2008's "The Happening."