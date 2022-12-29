The Underappreciated Pelé Biopic That's Definitely Worth Your Time

The mere mention of the name Pelé immediately invokes strong feelings for those with an affinity for the sport known as football in most of the world, or soccer for those in the United States. A legendary Brazillian footballer, Pelé played the position of forward, and his name is easily one of the most recognizable in the sport, acting as somewhat of a figurehead representative like Michael Jordan in basketball, Wayne Gretzky in hockey, or Tom Brady in American-style football. Even now, Pelé maintains a Guinness World Record for most career goals scored by a football player, with a staggering tally of 1,279.

Unfortunately, as reported by NPR, Pelé passed away at the age of 82 in December 2022 due to complications involving colon cancer. Born as Edson Arantes do Nascimento, his death was originally announced by his daughter Kely Nascimento on Instagram, who wrote: "Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

Considering how much of an impact Pelé had on global sports, it makes sense as to why a biopic would eventually be released chronicling his famous life, and it is definitely worth a watch for those lamenting the great star's passing or craving a movie about the sport.