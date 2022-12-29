The Office Fans' Popular Take On Jan That Annoys Melora Hardin To No End

Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin) from the American version of "The Office" started as a character who played straight to Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) ridiculousness before she became unhinged in later seasons. In the episodes before Jan and Michael's first kiss in season 2's "The Client," Jan is more reasonable — often annoyed at Michael's shenanigans. In season 2's "Sexual Harassment," it's an exasperated Jan who comes down to the Scranton branch to try to explain to a petulant Michael that he needs to be careful about what he says to his employees.

In a 2008 interview with Vanity Fair, Hardin explained that when she first auditioned for the role, there was talk of her relationship with Michael happening at some point. But her eventual transformation wasn't discussed. "After we had filmed the pilot episode, Steve Carell and [executive producer] Greg Daniels and I were having lunch one day, and we all recognized that there was definitely an interesting spark between Michael and Jan. We kind of laughed and said, 'Well, if this show gets picked up, Jan and Michael should hook up somewhere along the line, at some convention or something. So we foresaw that that was in the cards for them. But as far as Jan's weird unraveling, I don't think anyone knew that was going to be the case."

Once she started dating Michael, Jan became a toxic, narcissistic character that was almost universally hated by fans. But Hardin has a different, more nuanced take on the character.