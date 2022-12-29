The Only Supernatural Character To Appear In Every Episode

Over 15 seasons, "Supernatural" went from an obscure television show to a cult classic whose fandom still dominates the internet. Created by Eric Kripke ("The Boys"), "Supernatural" follows siblings and monster hunters Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), who have as much conflict with each other as they do with the paranormal threats they encounter.

While some fans think the show outstayed its welcome, others rode until the end of the line when "Supernatural" wrapped up its 15th season in late 2020 with an emotional conclusion. All told, the show ran for 327 episodes. While the universe of "Supernatural" continues with its spin-off, "The Winchesters," the original show is now over for good, allowing fans to dissect it. For example, many wonder whether any single character appeared in every episode. With so many episodes stretching across 15 years, you might not think any character has appeared in all of them. But there is, in fact, one person who crops up, without exception, at least once in every episode of "Supernatural."