What Has Dora Madison Been Doing Since Leaving Chicago Fire?

It's been a while since Jessica "Chili" Chilton exited "Chicago Fire." The character faced a challenging predicament during her run in Seasons 3 and 4; from her introduction, audiences saw her struggle to get comfortable with her new crew at Firehouse 51, and when she was just starting to feel welcome, Chili sees her sister die. While losing a family member is traumatic enough, Chili endures more pain as she turns to destructive coping habits, including excessive drinking. She makes a few critical mistakes on the job, and alcoholism takes over. Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) fires her midway through Season 4 after he finds her drinking at work.

While Chili tries earnestly to keep her job, promising to attend rehab, too much damage has been done and the character flees, upset and insisting that her work family couldn't be a support system for her. The show's creators revealed the real reason Chili left "Chicago Fire" was purely a storyline decision and that they "liked the actress a lot."

Though not every "Chicago Fire" fan enjoyed her character on the show, Dora Madison has been involved in a few interesting projects since her character's abrupt exit.