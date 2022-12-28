Debra Jo Rupp Got Emotional While Talking About Reuniting With Her Former Co-Stars For That '90s Show

In 2006, the cast of "That '70s Show" was done hanging out. But just when fans thought they'd seen the last of the Forman family's basement, it appears they're returning to Point Place, Wisconsin, just a few decades later. The show will live on through Netflix's upcoming sequel, "That '90s Show," which focuses on a new generation.

The series follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who visits her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), for the summer. While at the elder Formans' home, she makes friends with a group of other teenagers.

"That '90s Show" will see Leia and her new friends take on the legacy of having fun and growing up, as we witnessed all those years ago on "That '70s Show." However, based on the trailer shown and casting announcements so far, "That '90s Show" is also an opportunity for a huge "That '70s Show" reunion. Besides Red and Kitty, viewers will see just how Eric, Donna, and the rest of the gang fared after the original series ended. Seeing the old cast together is one of the many reasons fans are excited about "That '90s Show." And for Rupp, reuniting with her former co-stars for "That '90s Show" was enough to get the actor a bit emotional.