Looper Survey: The Absolute Worst Season Of Friends According To Fans

Could there be any more popular sitcoms than "Friends," really? Sure, you've got your "Seinfeld" and your "Modern Family" and undeniable knock-off "How I Met Your Mother" (we said what we said), but the six thirty-somethings with a caffeine intake that defies human biology sure did make its mark. With its smelly cats and identical hand twins, "Friends" made a much bigger PIVOT than most into popular culture for ten years during its initial airing and hasn't budged since. That being said, while it might be nice to revisit every so often, there's no doubt there were peaks and troughs with Central Perk's most common patrons, and we took on the arduous task of finding where they were.

Looper surveyed 600 people around the U.S. to call out what they deemed the lowest point of the "Friends" series by season. Of the ten seasons that made up the day-to-day events of those iconic three guys and gals, five filled the top spots, with one ranked above all as the absolute worst. For some, it might be brand-new information, but looking back, it's understandable that "Friends" failed many audience members in the same place, so many other shows have too.