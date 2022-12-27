The Sad Reason Fans Compare That '70s Show To How I Met Your Mother

There's nothing more bitter than a beloved TV show ending, regardless of how perfectly everything is tied up in the end. It doesn't matter that there are hundreds of reruns to console or months' worth of seasons to binge. Sometimes it's not enough, and fans just wish they had more.

Not every show gets a reboot or a revival, and fans are learning to be okay with that. Sometimes it's even better that way. And after all, most of the time, fans end up satisfied with the show's ending if handled right. The girl gets with the right guy, everyone has their dreams fulfilled, and audiences (if they're not watching "Seinfeld") watch the characters grow into mature individuals and different and experienced people.

So, what's worse than a TV show ending? A TV show ending badly.

That was the fate of two popular sitcoms with so much potential – "That '70s Show" and "How I Met Your Mother." Many fans are displeased over the way the writers ended the stories of characters they had come to know and love for so many years.