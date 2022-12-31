Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Her Daughter Is A Real-Life Wednesday Addams
Since the November 2022 release of "Wednesday," which Netflix users spent a record-breaking 341.23 million hours viewing during its first week (via Deadline), it's impossible to go on social media without seeing a post about the spooky series, especially the countless recreations of Jenna Ortega's iconic dance scene.
Thanks to the show, a new generation is being introduced to the Addams family and its macabre members: patriarch Gomez (Luis Guzmán), matriarch Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), son Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) and daughter Wednesday (Ortega). Many viewers are finding Wednesday's dark, somewhat awkward demeanor to be extremely relatable. She wants nothing to do with the modern world, social media, and people in general (for the most part).
At first glance, one wouldn't expect Carys Zeta Douglas, the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Douglas and "Wednesday" star Zeta-Jones, to be anything like the beloved gothic character. For starters, the Instagram page of Zeta Douglas is aesthetically bright, featuring a slew of scenic shots from Tulum and Quintana Roo, Mexico, as well as other places around the globe. As we all know, Wednesday isn't exactly a fan of the outdoors...or sunshine.
Also unlike Wednesday, who isn't thrilled about attending Morticia's alma mater Nevermore Academy, Zeta Douglas is willingly following in her mom's public footsteps. In recent years, she's appeared alongside Zeta-Jones on the cover of Vanity Fair Spain, as well as a campaign to promote Fendi's Peekaboo bag. However, according to an old family video, Zeta Douglas and Wednesday are more alike than one would think.
Carys Zeta Douglas gives off major Wednesday vibes during a school production
Catherine Zeta-Jones recently shared proof that her real-life daughter isn't all that different from her on-screen offspring. On Instagram, she posted a video of a young Carys Zeta Douglas looking none too pleased to be part of a school production. As her peers sing what sounds like "meow" over and over, Zeta Douglas, rocking some smudged black eyeliner and black and white stripes, expresses her annoyance. At one point, she looks right at her mom, giving the camera a wide-eyed, "get-me-out-of-here" stare that's extremely reminiscent of Jenna Ortega.
Zeta-Jones captioned the post, "Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months. Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud." The actress' followers were highly entertained by this footage. Instagram user @magen_thee_mama commented, "Her face at the end. That's some serious sass and I am here for it." User @evilqueen1111 added, "I mean we all have a little Wednesday in us."
Though Zeta Douglas has grown out of her grungy look, she does share some of Wednesday's personality traits, mainly her troubled relationship with social media. A quote of Wednesday's is, "I find social media to be a soul-sucking void of meaningless affirmation." As for Zeta Douglas, she saw Instagram as a chore until she discovered a new mindset of not caring what others may think. Does that also remind us of someone?
In a photo dump post from the summer of 2022, she said, "I strayed away from Instagram for so long thinking it needed to be a place of perfect curation. There is no problem in wanting to show the more 'pleasing' side of life but I began to see Instagram as something I should be doing rather than something I wanted to do, how silly! I love these memories and want to show them."