Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Her Daughter Is A Real-Life Wednesday Addams

Since the November 2022 release of "Wednesday," which Netflix users spent a record-breaking 341.23 million hours viewing during its first week (via Deadline), it's impossible to go on social media without seeing a post about the spooky series, especially the countless recreations of Jenna Ortega's iconic dance scene.

Thanks to the show, a new generation is being introduced to the Addams family and its macabre members: patriarch Gomez (Luis Guzmán), matriarch Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), son Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) and daughter Wednesday (Ortega). Many viewers are finding Wednesday's dark, somewhat awkward demeanor to be extremely relatable. She wants nothing to do with the modern world, social media, and people in general (for the most part).

At first glance, one wouldn't expect Carys Zeta Douglas, the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Douglas and "Wednesday" star Zeta-Jones, to be anything like the beloved gothic character. For starters, the Instagram page of Zeta Douglas is aesthetically bright, featuring a slew of scenic shots from Tulum and Quintana Roo, Mexico, as well as other places around the globe. As we all know, Wednesday isn't exactly a fan of the outdoors...or sunshine.

Also unlike Wednesday, who isn't thrilled about attending Morticia's alma mater Nevermore Academy, Zeta Douglas is willingly following in her mom's public footsteps. In recent years, she's appeared alongside Zeta-Jones on the cover of Vanity Fair Spain, as well as a campaign to promote Fendi's Peekaboo bag. However, according to an old family video, Zeta Douglas and Wednesday are more alike than one would think.