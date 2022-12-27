The Witcher Showrunner Teases How The Wild Hunt Will Play Into Season 3
Anyone who has played the successful video game adaptations of "The Witcher," particularly "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," may know that the game's titular threat is a crucial element throughout the franchise's universe. Unfortunately, while "The Witcher 3 Remastered" might have had a launch disaster akin to "Cyberpunk 2077," the Wild Hunt has yet to make real waves in the franchise's Netflix series.
As such, fans expect the Wild Hunt to play a more prominent role in the current Netflix series. However, since the Netflix adaptation starts by adapting stories from the books to the screen, whereas the games act as sequels to those stories, it may be a while before viewers see the Wild Hunt in full swing.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich spoke about the role the Wild Hunt will have in the future of Netflix's "The Witcher," why their role has seemingly been so limited up to this point, and why the Wild Hunt is after Ciri (Freya Allan). Here's what Hissrich had to say about the mysterious Wild Hunt in "The Witcher."
The Witcher's showrunner hints that the Wild Hunt might remain a mystery for a time
In the interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lauren Hissrich talked about how it was important for the team to remain faithful to the original material they were adapting, as the Wild Hunt is often alluded to but not directly encountered throughout most of the original stories and novels. The team is taking a similar approach on the show, slowly introducing the masked hunters before they become an all-encompassing threat.
Hissrich said, "We set up the Wild Hunt for Ciri in the middle of season 2 as her thinking, 'I don't quite understand what this is. I don't understand why they're in this dreamscape that I'm having.' And then, obviously, at the very end, she visits the dark elves' sphere and she realizes these people are after me."
Hissrich goes on to say that the true intent and scale of the Wild Hunt's threat will remain a mystery for some time, although all will be revealed at some point. "We all know that, eventually, Geralt is going to learn a little bit more about the Wild Hunt, as will Ciri, but right now it stays this ever-looming threat to her. It sort of goes between her fingers."
While they might seem a mystery to Ciri and Geralt now, hopefully fans will start to see more of the Wild Hunt starting with Season 3.