The Witcher Showrunner Teases How The Wild Hunt Will Play Into Season 3

Anyone who has played the successful video game adaptations of "The Witcher," particularly "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," may know that the game's titular threat is a crucial element throughout the franchise's universe. Unfortunately, while "The Witcher 3 Remastered" might have had a launch disaster akin to "Cyberpunk 2077," the Wild Hunt has yet to make real waves in the franchise's Netflix series.

As such, fans expect the Wild Hunt to play a more prominent role in the current Netflix series. However, since the Netflix adaptation starts by adapting stories from the books to the screen, whereas the games act as sequels to those stories, it may be a while before viewers see the Wild Hunt in full swing.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich spoke about the role the Wild Hunt will have in the future of Netflix's "The Witcher," why their role has seemingly been so limited up to this point, and why the Wild Hunt is after Ciri (Freya Allan). Here's what Hissrich had to say about the mysterious Wild Hunt in "The Witcher."