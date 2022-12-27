James Gunn Shuts Down Green Lantern Cancellation Rumors
Nothing is certain except death, taxes, and the fact that James Gunn will call out any publication or single Twitter user who makes a claim against him or DC Studios that is wrong. This has never been more prevalent than in the last two months when Gunn corrected stories shared by even the biggest outlets like Variety. Taking on the DC Studios sector of Warner Bros. might be the most difficult gig in the game right now, but Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran stepped up to the plate knowing the discourse that would come with it.
Not only would they be torn apart by the members of the Snyderverse fandom (who want Gunn fired), but they'd have to deal with false report after false report, especially after the cancellation of upcoming projects and the "firing" of the DCEU's biggest stars. Gunn takes the lead on shutting down rumors and correcting trolls while Safran stays noticeably quiet. His latest correction? The status of the "Green Lantern" streaming project that is in the works for HBO Max.
James Gunn debunks the Green Lantern cancelation
In a now-deleted tweet, CBR said the "Green Lantern" series set for HBO Max had been canceled. James Gunn wasted no time correcting the erroneous post and responded with a simple "Fake." CBR has since updated its article, which claimed the "Green Lantern" series was scrapped. It wouldn't come as much of a surprise if the HBO Max series was canned, given how many projects are no longer moving forward at DC Studios with Gunn and Safran's takeover. But for now, it seems like the mysterious "Green Lantern" project is still a go, but Gunn offered no updates when correcting the false report.
According to Deadline, the "Green Lantern" series has been in the works since 2019 and was confirmed alongside the now-scrapped "Strange Adventures" series. The only name attached to the project is Greg Berlanti, who claimed the "Green Lantern" series would be the biggest DC series ever made. After some changes, the focus of the show was set to be on John Stewart, one of the longest-tenured Green Lanterns. If Berlanti is still involved remains to be seen, and who will play John Stewart is also a mystery. We eagerly await any updates from Gunn on the "Green Lantern" project and hope it comes to fruition.