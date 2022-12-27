James Gunn Shuts Down Green Lantern Cancellation Rumors

Nothing is certain except death, taxes, and the fact that James Gunn will call out any publication or single Twitter user who makes a claim against him or DC Studios that is wrong. This has never been more prevalent than in the last two months when Gunn corrected stories shared by even the biggest outlets like Variety. Taking on the DC Studios sector of Warner Bros. might be the most difficult gig in the game right now, but Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran stepped up to the plate knowing the discourse that would come with it.

Not only would they be torn apart by the members of the Snyderverse fandom (who want Gunn fired), but they'd have to deal with false report after false report, especially after the cancellation of upcoming projects and the "firing" of the DCEU's biggest stars. Gunn takes the lead on shutting down rumors and correcting trolls while Safran stays noticeably quiet. His latest correction? The status of the "Green Lantern" streaming project that is in the works for HBO Max.