Anime Director Shinichiro Watanabe Wants To Make More Space Dandy - Exclusive

When asked if there were any older anime of his he would like to make either a movie or another season of, Watanabe answered, "I think I could keep making more 'Space Dandy' forever. I'd make so much of it, up to a season 50 or something, that people would get angry and say, 'That's too much! Stop it already!'"

"Space Dandy" follows the adventures of a guy named Space Dandy (described in the opening credits as "a dandy guy in space"), who explores the galaxy hunting for new alien species and visiting the Hooters-esque "Boobies" restaurant, alongside his vacuum robot QT and the cat-like alien slacker Meow. Each of the show's 26 episodes takes place in a different alternate reality, allowing different animators to ignore continuity and experiment with creative styles and unpredictable storylines.

The series finale offered explanations for the multiverse's mysteries, allowing for some sense of a satisfying wrap-up, but also kickstarted yet another cycle of reincarnations for Dandy and his crew. Notably, the final sign-off wasn't "The End" but "May Be Continued?" Alas, this great show wasn't a major popular success, even with significant promotion from Adult Swim's Toonami block in the United States, so a continuation seems unlikely. Of course, it might be better to have just two perfect seasons than to get exhausted at season 50...

