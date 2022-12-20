Shinichiro Watanabe On Creating The Future Worlds Of Carole & Tuesday And Cowboy Bebop - Exclusive Interview

"Carole & Tuesday" takes place in a world where almost all music is made using A.I., making the main characters stand out for actually writing their music themselves. In the years since the show's release, A.I. art programs have been in the news a lot. What your thoughts are on that?

When I heard news of it, I thought, "The future that I imagined has arrived." But actually, if you look at A.I. art, there are a lot of crazy and distorted images, and I feel like that future is still quite far away.

Many of your anime express an interest in American pop culture. "Carole & Tuesday" also seemed to be commenting on American politics, particularly in regard to the mistreatment of immigrants. How closely do you follow American politics?

I habitually check newscasts and documentaries, but that's more because I'm interested in it than it is for my works. As for "Carole & Tuesday," I always intended to make it a coming-of-age story where the two titular girls are focused entirely on themselves and their friends at first, but then, by the end, they learn to give more thought to societal issues.

How did you get artists like Thundercat and Denzel Curry to take part in the "Carole & Tuesday" soundtrack?

I liked their music and made an offer, and since they liked the anime I made as well, we were able to proceed with no problems.

