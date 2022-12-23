Why Rize Kamishiro From Tokyo Ghoul Sounds So Familiar

Set in Japan's bustling and beautiful capital city, "Tokyo Ghoul" imagines a world in which people coexist with ghouls, cannibalistic humanoids. Sui Ishida's manga became a popular title during a three-year run in the early 2010s, and it spawned a massive anime, which aired in 2014. To this day, Pierrot's adaptation is the ninth most popular title on My Anime List, having successfully maintained its core fan base.

Rize Kamishiro is just one of the many fascinating characters that inhabit this unique world. While her role may not be as pronounced as some of the leads, she still has a gripping story. Most of her appearances throughout the anime and its source material are less than comfortable for Kamishiro — her earliest storyline sees the character literally become a part of Kanski.

While "Tokyo Ghoul" fans already know all about the girl with glasses, they might not know why her voice sounds so familiar. Here's where you may have heard the voices of the actors who bring Kamishiro to life in both versions.