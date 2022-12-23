Why Sam From Ghosts Looks So Familiar

Part of the fun of watching the CBS show "Ghosts" is the colorful ensemble, though the show revolves around a couple named Sam and Jay. When Sam's distant relative passes away and leaves her Woodstone manor to inherit, they think they've struck gold. The chance to move out of their tiny New York City apartment is too good to turn down, and Sam comes up with the great idea of remodeling the estate as a bed and breakfast. Though Jay is initially reluctant, he backs Sam and her dream after she suffers a near-fatal accident.

The accident leaves Sam with the ability to communicate with the ghosts of the people who have died on the manor's grounds over its long history, going as far back as the age of the Vikings. Jay, however, can't see or hear any of these ghosts. After Sam convinces her husband that she's not crazy, the couple and the ghosts decide to live together in harmony — or, at least, they try to.

Sam is portrayed by actor Rose McIver, and "Ghosts" isn't her first role by a long shot. This is where you have probably seen her before.