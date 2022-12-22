Daniel Craig Was 'Terrified' Of His Accent While Filming The Knives Out Movies

The often-overlooked murder mystery genre returned to the cinema in a big way via 2019's "Knives Out." The Rian Johnson-directed whodunnit features an ensemble cast of tremendous actors, ranging from Jamie Lee Curtis to Michael Shannon, who all brought their A-game to make the film a resounding critical financial hit. As a result, it landed a historic sequel in 2022, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," which features an entirely new cast of characters entangled in a gripping mystery. Well, the cast is almost entirely new, with only one carryover from "Knives Out": Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc.

As cunning and intelligent as they come, Blanc is officially the linchpin of the rapidly expanding "Knives Out" franchise. Of course, "The Last of the Gentlemen Sleuths" wouldn't work so well as a character if it wasn't for the acting talents of the man responsible for him, Daniel Craig. The former James Bond actor isn't exactly known for playing characters in the vein of Blanc throughout his career, yet he's portrayed him to perfection so far. Though some would argue that his Southern accent is a bit too goofy for their liking, it does little to diminish his commanding presence in the series.

Still, for as recognizable as Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc accent has become, the actor didn't feel it was the best choice. In fact, he was terrified of it during the making of "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion."