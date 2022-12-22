Glass Onion's Rian Johnson Didn't Hide The Script's Secrets From The Cast

Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" – the highly anticipated standalone sequel to 2019's acclaimed whodunnit "Knives Out" — has just about reached its release date, as it will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, December 23. The follow-up sees Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig, reprising his role from the first film) traveling to Greece after receiving an invitation from billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who is hosting a lavish murder mystery party for his group of friends. Before long an actual murder occurs, and Benoit Blanc must solve the case before the killer potentially strikes again. Alongside Craig and Norton, the ensemble cast consists of Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.

Anyone who has seen the first "Knives Out" knows that Johnson packed the script with plenty of twists and turns; even when you think you've figured out who the killer is, there is actually more to the story. With such a highly praised script for "Knives Out," Johnson sure had a lot to live up to with his sequel, "Glass Onion" — after all, audiences are bound to try to figure out the twists before they're revealed.

One may think that the cast members also have to resort to guessing who the killer is since it wouldn't be unheard of to keep it a secret as long as possible in order to keep plot secrets from leaking. However, that wasn't the case at all with "Glass Onion," as Johnson didn't keep any script secrets from his cast.