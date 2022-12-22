The Whale's Filming Location Put The Cast Through Less Than Ideal Conditions

When most people think about Hollywood actors, they usually think about glamorous and lavish lifestyles because their work affords them untold amounts of money for work that's not very labor-intensive. At least, that's the fantasy that most people conjure up in their heads of what an actor's job consists of.

However, that's not usually the case. Backstage.com posted a feature that compiled various quotes from several big-name actors regarding the number of hours that they usually had to spend on set for some big large productions. Accordingly, many actors work grueling hours, usually at a minimum of 10 hours a day on set, while others say they've worked up to 18 hours a day. For instance, in an interview with NPR, actor Doug Jones, known for playing mute creatures, recalled sitting in makeup for three hours and shooting for an additional 10 hours while playing the Amphibian Man in Guillermo Del Toro's "The Shape of Water."

And sometimes, it's not even the hours on set, but the difficult circumstances in which some actors have to work during such long hours. The U.S. Bureau for Labor Statistics touched upon the work environment for actors, stating, "Actors may perform in unpleasant conditions, such as outdoors in bad weather, under hot stage lights, or while wearing an uncomfortable costume or makeup."

There's also the possibility of difficult living conditions some actors have to endure while working away from home, which actor Sadie Sinks knows all too well. Recently, the "Stranger Things" actor expounded on her struggles while filming Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale."