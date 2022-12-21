How The Original How I Met Your Mother Spin-Off Tanked With Test Audiences

CBS' "How I Met Your Mother" remained hugely popular after its nine-season run. In 2022, the spinoff show "How I Met Your Father" debuted on Hulu, starring Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, and Suraj Sharma. Thanks to its success, it's already earned a Season 2 renewal. However, this wasn't the first attempt at creating a "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff.

In 2014, executives developed a pilot for "How I Met Your Dad," starring Greta Gerwig as Sally, a woman about to break up with her newly married husband (via E! News). Meg Ryan would act as the show's narrator — similar to how Bob Saget played an older version of Josh Radnor's Ted Mosby. The series cast Nicholas D'Agosto, Drew Tarver, and Anders Holm in supporting roles.

The show hailed from the "How I Met Your Mother" duo of Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, as well as Emily Spivey ("Parks & Recreation," "Modern Family"), who also created the NBC comedy series "Up All Night." Gerwig planned to be part of the writers' room if the show received a green light. However, test audiences didn't rate the pilot highly enough for a network to move forward with the project. As Gerwig recalled to E! News, "The audience, they're given knobs. They turn the knob to the right if they like it and to the left if they don't. Apparently, they turned the knob to the left every time I came on...so yeah, they didn't like it. At all."