James Cameron Lost Some Serious Bets On Avatar Star Zoe Saldaña's Archery Skills

A large portion of the People interview finds Worthington and Saldaña talking about how much their families mean to them. That's certainly relevant, since a large focus of "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the importance of family, particularly that of Worthington and Saldaña's characters, Jake and Neytiri.

"Since marrying his wife [Lara Worthington], and starting this beautiful family, between us we have a football team," Saldaña said. "We have six boys, rambunctious and inquisitive and bossy and wild and crazy. So we've gotten them together, we've gone trick-or-treating together. And every now and then I look at them and I'm trying not to cry, because I'm a sap, I'm a natural sap, and so is Sam, but we're not gonna say that, and we are quite grateful."

The two then went on to talk about what their kids think they do. While Worthington's kids just know their father's job as "Dad," Saldaña decided to tell them that she is a famous actress because she didn't want them to not know where she goes when she's away filming for long periods of time. She also said her kids wanted to go to the premiere with her, but that they were too scared to see the movie, so she decided to wait until they're older to take them to premieres. "I don't want them to have an incomplete idea to what we do," Saldaña said. "And if that introduction is the fame part, where people are taking your picture and the flashes and the overstimulation, they need to know what that's connected to."