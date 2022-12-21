Hugh Jackman Calls For Mental Health Support On Movie Sets

Anybody familiar with the film industry should know that working on a movie set can be one of the most exhausting occupations in the world, both physically and mentally. On top of the grueling hours and frequent burnout that comes with working in the entertainment industry, many production assistants and crew members are routinely overworked and underpaid — to the point where many employees often forgo holiday pay, sick leave, and overtime pay just to be a part of this industry (via Talk Poverty).

In recent years, film crews have started to push back against these overtly toxic aspects of the film industry, as evidenced by the #PayUpHollywood movement from 2019, which polled entertainment workers worldwide to share their experiences and push for better work conditions. Three years later and fair pay is still very much a problem in Hollywood, as a 2021 survey conducted by #PayUpHollywood revealed that over 50% of support staffers in the entertainment industry make $40,000 or less a year, while 25% make $30,000 or less (via The Hollywood Reporter).

In addition to the extreme wage gap present within the entertainment industry, another major issue (which often flies under the radar) is the lack of mental health support in this industry – as crew members and assistants routinely find themselves emotionally and mentally exhausted by their careers. Now, one of the biggest names in Hollywood is taking a stand against the mental health crisis in Hollywood, as prolific actor Hugh Jackman is calling for dedicated mental health support on movie sets.