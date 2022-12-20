Avatar 3's Story Takes A 'Hard Left Turn' According To The Way Of Water Star Jack Champion

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Thirteen years after its predecessor's debut, "Avatar: The Way of Water" finally made its long-awaited premiere in theaters. And while time will tell if the sequel succeeds past the first film's record-breaking box office performance, we at least know that "Avatar: The Way of Water" has made quite a splash with fans. Many early reactions on Twitter praised "Avatar: The Way of Water," and the movie currently has a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film dazzles, of course, with its gorgeous visuals. Yet fans may have also taken to its story trying to highlight a new generation of characters and provide many unexpected twists.

One character that embodies both of these plot qualities is Spider, played by actor Jack Champion. On the surface, Spider is a human raised on Pandora who has tried to adopt the Na'vi ways and remain loyal to Jake Sully's family. However, as the film runs, we soon learn more about his unique relationship with one of the first film's main characters, which feels like a punch to the gut when ultimately revealed. But according to Champion, we may have seen nothing just yet, as according to the actor, the story for "Avatar 3" will shift into another massive turn.

