Joseph Kosinski Loved Working With Tom Cruise On Top Gun: Maverick

In a conversation with Rian Johnson for Variety's Directors on Directors series, Joseph Kosinski sang the praises of "Top Gun: Maverick" star Tom Cruise, likening the actor to a film school unto himself. "There's no one like him," said Kosinski. "He's worked with literally all of my heroes from a director point of view ... so it's my closest connection to a lot of the directors I admire because he's been through it with each of them." Indeed, Cruise has worked with a veritable Mount Rushmore of cinematic talent, including Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Stanley Kubrick, and Steven Spielberg.

According to Kosinski, Cruise is preternaturally curious and enthusiastic, making him an asset on set. "Every single day there is always a conversation, a very collaborative conversation, where you're just pushing every scene, every shot, every idea in the film to its max," Kosinski said. "It's an incredible relationship for [a] director. Tom could direct if he wanted to but he loves that collaboration, he loves the push and pull of that creative relationship."

For anyone who has followed the actor's career, his commitment to the filmmaking process should be no surprise. On "Top Gun: Maverick," Cruise practically functioned as a co-director, and had the cast reshoot scenes in which he didn't approve of the first take. Cruise has brought a similar tenacity to the upcoming "Mission: Impossible" films, as evidenced by behind-the-scenes footage of the actor's death-defying stunt work.