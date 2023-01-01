Looper Staff Predicts: The Biggest Disappointment Of 2023 Will Be...

I suppose something can't be a disappointment if you're expecting it to be terrible. Either way, "The Marvels" is going to be the biggest letdown of 2023. I will admit I am not fond of Brie Larson, so the movie already has one strike against it. Moviegoers really showed up for "Captain Marvel," making it one of the 10 films in the MCU to cross the billion-dollar mark, but that doesn't mean they loved it. The 2019 film is one of the most-hated films from Marvel Studios, and you can blame it on an unjustified hate campaign targeting Larson or the fact that the movie just sucked. Hint — it's the latter.

"The Marvels" will bring Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) to the big screen, along with "WandaVision" standout Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). This movie is just going to be one big nothing burger, and it has so much working against it. It certainly will not cross a billion at the box office and will likely be one of the biggest flops of the year. "Captain Marvel" was just too bad to have an incredible sequel. Yes, there is a new director onboard, but even if it's not as bad as the first, I just don't think anyone really cares about Captain Marvel at this point. That's the biggest problem with the MCU at the moment — there really isn't one character that fans can really hung up on like we all did with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

"The Marvels" won't be the film that brings everyone together and has crowds cheering for Carol Danvers. It will be the film that cements Marvel Fatigue as the big trend of 2023.