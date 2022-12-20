Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu Needed Vocal Surgery After Directing 21 Grams

Alejandro González Iñárritu sat down with GQ to discuss some of the most memorable films from his career, and when it came to "21 Grams," the writer, director, and producer let slip a shocking behind-the-scenes revelation. Apparently, as Iñárritu got acclimated to a new language for his English debut, speaking in a new way began to take a toll on the filmmaker.

"My English is bad, but at that time it was much worse," Iñárritu recalled. "I had to have surgery after because my vocal cords — I was using [them] differently." Admittedly, it's hard to imagine that speaking a new language could take such a toll on your vocal faculties, but it sounds like learning English was decidedly difficult for the director in a way that few have ever described before.

"When you speak English, you have to use differently your cords," Iñárritu went on. "And they [were] raspy, so I got into a surgery." Well, given that the filmmaker has gone on to make award-winning English-language films like "Babel," "The Revenant," and "Birdman" since then, it would seem that despite his insecurity about speaking English, he has become more than adequate at telling a story in the language.