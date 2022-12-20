Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Poster Reveals Scarlet Spider, Julie Carpenter, And More

One of the most highly anticipated films of 2023 is the animated superhero flick "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the sequel to the Academy Award-winning "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse." As its name suggests, the film itself focuses on the journey of protagonist Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he travels across a wide variety of different universes, each inhabited by its own unique variation of Spider-Man.

Where the original "Spider-Verse" film featured five different incarnations of Spider-Man popping into Miles' universe to help him defeat Wilson Fisk (Liev Schrieber), this film will see the friendly neighborhood web-slinger making multiple stops across the multiverse — with each new universe he encounters being portrayed in its own distinct art style. As such, one of the biggest questions surrounding this film is who exactly are the Spider-People we'll meet on Miles' journey? And what will they look like, given what we know about the film's divergent art styles?

Luckily, the recently-released poster for the film has just revealed a slew of new Spider-People we might see in the upcoming film — many of whom are sure to delight longtime fans of Marvel Comics.