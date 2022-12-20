Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Poster Reveals Scarlet Spider, Julie Carpenter, And More
One of the most highly anticipated films of 2023 is the animated superhero flick "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the sequel to the Academy Award-winning "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse." As its name suggests, the film itself focuses on the journey of protagonist Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he travels across a wide variety of different universes, each inhabited by its own unique variation of Spider-Man.
Where the original "Spider-Verse" film featured five different incarnations of Spider-Man popping into Miles' universe to help him defeat Wilson Fisk (Liev Schrieber), this film will see the friendly neighborhood web-slinger making multiple stops across the multiverse — with each new universe he encounters being portrayed in its own distinct art style. As such, one of the biggest questions surrounding this film is who exactly are the Spider-People we'll meet on Miles' journey? And what will they look like, given what we know about the film's divergent art styles?
Luckily, the recently-released poster for the film has just revealed a slew of new Spider-People we might see in the upcoming film — many of whom are sure to delight longtime fans of Marvel Comics.
The poster introduces too many Spider-People to count
Prior to the release of this poster, the team behind "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" had already revealed a wide variety of the Spider-People who would be appearing in the film, including Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), "Japanese Spider-Man" from the 1970's "Spider-Man" television series, Spider-Man India, and the Spider-Man from Insomniac Games' video game of the same name (via Polygon).
Now, the poster has revealed an absolutely staggering amount of Spider-People who could be featured in the upcoming movie, positioning this legion of web-slingers in a crowd that stretches off into the distance behind an inverted Miles Morales. A few of the most recognizable faces in this sea of Spider-People include the fan-favorite character of Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider (a clone of Peter Parker, who appears on the left next to Spider-Man 2099), another incarnation of Spider-Woman named Julia Carpenter (whose red hair pokes through the back of her mask, and who sits beneath Miles' right shoulder), and a cowboy-inspired Spider-Man known as "Web-Slinger," who is right next to Julia.
The sheer number of Spider-People makes it impossible to name every single one we can see in this poster, though perhaps the most important revelation from this image is that of Spider-Man Unlimited, the star of the 1999 animated series of the same name. Indeed, where most of the new Spider-People are relegated to a spot in the background, Spider-Man Unlimited is sitting right at the front beside Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), possibly hinting that he could become a major player in the story itself. In any case, there's no question that these numerous reveals will delight fans of Marvel comics, who ought to recognize these Spider-People from across the multiverse.