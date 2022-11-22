Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Will Use Distinct Art Styles For Different Universes
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is the upcoming sequel to the Academy Award-winning animated superhero film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" — the latter of which sees Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) taking over the mantle of Spider-Man following the death of Peter Parker (Chris Pine) and encountering several other incarnations of Spider-Man from across the Multiverse.
These Multiversal counterparts include a pig version of the friendly neighborhood web-slinger named Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), a depressed, out-of-shape Spider-Man named Peter B.Parker (Jake Johnson), the mech-suit-wielding Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), the brooding and monochromatic detective known as Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), and an alternate version of Gwen Stacy who became Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld).
Although each of these Multiversal Spider-People is presented in a different art style corresponding to their respective universes, the majority of "Into the Spider-Verse" takes place within Miles Morales' own reality. As such, the film is dominated by one particular style — though co-writer and producer Phil Lord says that this will change in the sequel since each universe we visit throughout "Across the Spider-Verse" will be realized in its own distinctive art style.
Across the Spider-Verse will include six unique art styles
Speaking to Empire about the upcoming "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," Phil Lord explained that the alternate universes we see within the film will each be portrayed in their own unique art style. "The first film had one animation style that dominates the movie. This movie has six," he said. "So we're taking those tools, adding all the things we learned on 'The Mitchells [v]s [t]he Machines,' and then growing them further to accommodate the ambition of this movie. Which is to wow you every time you enter a new environment, and also to make sure that the style of the movie reflect [sic] the story."
Co-writer and producer Christopher Miller added that you can actually see two of these distinctive environments in the teaser trailer for the film: what they're calling Mumbattan, which is based on the style of an Indian comic book, and Nueva York, the universe that Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), calls home. The fact that the film will include six different art styles is certainly exciting for fans wanting to explore more of the infinite possibilities of the Spider-Verse – and Lord's and Miller's comments make it clear that "Across the Spider-Verse" plans to be even more ambitious and eye-popping than its predecessor.