Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Will Use Distinct Art Styles For Different Universes

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is the upcoming sequel to the Academy Award-winning animated superhero film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" — the latter of which sees Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) taking over the mantle of Spider-Man following the death of Peter Parker (Chris Pine) and encountering several other incarnations of Spider-Man from across the Multiverse.

These Multiversal counterparts include a pig version of the friendly neighborhood web-slinger named Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), a depressed, out-of-shape Spider-Man named Peter B.Parker (Jake Johnson), the mech-suit-wielding Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), the brooding and monochromatic detective known as Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), and an alternate version of Gwen Stacy who became Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld).

Although each of these Multiversal Spider-People is presented in a different art style corresponding to their respective universes, the majority of "Into the Spider-Verse" takes place within Miles Morales' own reality. As such, the film is dominated by one particular style — though co-writer and producer Phil Lord says that this will change in the sequel since each universe we visit throughout "Across the Spider-Verse" will be realized in its own distinctive art style.