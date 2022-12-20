Avatar Director James Cameron Weighs On The Debate About CGI Actors

James Cameron has rarely not been the director at the forefront of cutting-edge CGI technology in his career. The realistic humanoid CGI utilized to create the T-1000 in 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" is described today as a milestone for visual effects (per Industrial Light & Magic). Cameron went on from there to figure out how to sink the Titanic in 1997 to the tune of it becoming the top-grossing movie of all time. That crown was later taken by 2009's "Avatar," where Cameron took visual effects to a new level again, using 3D technology and motion capture effects to create large stretches of the film where there's not a human being in sight (via Box Office Mojo).

Cameron followed up "Avatar" with the 2022 sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water," which includes a more expansive look at the world of Pandora. The "Avatar" movies stand as solid proof that CGI technology has advanced to the point where fully-realized and emotive creatures can potentially be entirely created with code. The question for many is what the next chapter for CGI is. The logical next step would arguably be fully-realized CGI characters, sans actors, being used.

If there's one director whose opinion on CGI vs. actors carries any weight, it's Cameron. The filmmaker weighed in on the idea of using nothing but CGI to piece together performances, leaving the actors — and their paychecks — out of the process.