Charlie Cox Politely Shuts Down She-Hulk Critics
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" finished up its run on Disney+ back in October, and from a surface-level view, it seemed to be yet another well-received addition to the MCU. The comedy superhero show received a solid 85% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, who praised Tatiana Maslany's portrayal of the eponymous Jennifer Walters. The series served as an origin story for She-Hulk, giving viewers an inside look at how Walters balanced her personal and work life while trying to come to terms with her new-found powers.
However, fan reception to the series wasn't exactly overwhelmingly positive, at least in certain sectors of the internet. The Rotten Tomatoes audience score sits at a pretty abysmal 33% with over 18 thousand ratings. A lot of this was dismissed as review bombing by some publications because of its focus on female characters, including Forbes, which compared its user review trends to other shows.
Putting aside the reasons for its initial wave of negativity, however, the show also received renewed backlash when it brought in Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock (Daredevil) for an episode and featured him in a more comedic role than viewers were used to from his Netflix show days. Cox, however, recently shut down these criticisms over his portrayal, albeit in the kindest way possible.
Cox defended Daredevil's walk of shame moment in She-Hulk
During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Charlie Cox talked about his experience bringing Daredevil back to life for his appearance on "She-Hulk" and what it was like to transition his character from a more dramatic show to something with a lot more comedy and self-referential elements. While he admitted that he was initially uncertain over moments like the walk of shame moment after Matt Murdock's night with Jen Walters, he ultimately decided it was fun to embrace a more light-hearted tone.
"The good thing about doing it on something like She-Hulk is, it's not Daredevil's show," Cox said. "It was my job as the actor to come onto another person's show and embrace the tone, whilst staying as true to the character as I possibly could. In this world, Matt's in LA, and he lets his hair down a little bit. He's just having fun." Cox also had a polite but succinct message for the show's detractors: "You can't please all the people all the time. If She-Hulk's not your thing, then don't watch it. Watch something else."
Cox makes a good point here. Due to the MCU's ability to create original content for Disney+ in addition to the theatrical releases that helped popularize it, Marvel can afford to branch out when it comes to genres or more experimental fare. Much like the comics that inspire it, not every piece of media will be every fan's cup of tea, and there's nothing inherently wrong with that.