Charlie Cox Politely Shuts Down She-Hulk Critics

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" finished up its run on Disney+ back in October, and from a surface-level view, it seemed to be yet another well-received addition to the MCU. The comedy superhero show received a solid 85% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, who praised Tatiana Maslany's portrayal of the eponymous Jennifer Walters. The series served as an origin story for She-Hulk, giving viewers an inside look at how Walters balanced her personal and work life while trying to come to terms with her new-found powers.

However, fan reception to the series wasn't exactly overwhelmingly positive, at least in certain sectors of the internet. The Rotten Tomatoes audience score sits at a pretty abysmal 33% with over 18 thousand ratings. A lot of this was dismissed as review bombing by some publications because of its focus on female characters, including Forbes, which compared its user review trends to other shows.

Putting aside the reasons for its initial wave of negativity, however, the show also received renewed backlash when it brought in Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock (Daredevil) for an episode and featured him in a more comedic role than viewers were used to from his Netflix show days. Cox, however, recently shut down these criticisms over his portrayal, albeit in the kindest way possible.