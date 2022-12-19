Spy X Family To Continue Operations With Season 2 And Film
Many would say that raising a family is one of the most rewarding endeavors one can undertake in life. How does it change things, though, when such a wholesome activity gets wrapped up in matters of national intelligence? Enter: Loid Forager (Alex Organ), also known as his code name of Twilight, a master of deception and infiltration. In "Spy x Family," his latest assignment is his most challenging yet — given a mission to observe and report on a potentially volatile political party leader, Loid must create a convincing family in order to get close to the individual. Luckily, or unluckily, Loid adopts a girl named Anya (Megan Shipman) and fake-marries the slightly awkward Yor (Natalie Van Sistine).
Yor, for her part, agrees to this arrangement because — unbeknownst to Loid — she is also a deadly and well-trained assassin who needed cover to alleviate suspicion, much like Loid. Further complicating matters (and making it much more interesting for viewers) is the telepathy of their adopted daughter Anya, who can read both of her ersatz parents' minds. This means that Anya is very aware that Yor is a dangerous killer and that Loid has a very specific mission to get close to Donovan Desmond (Takaya Hashi).
Over the course of Season 1, Anya attempts to help both of her parents in their respective tasks, and due to her personality, the makeshift family becomes more and more like a real one, complete with a psychic dog. Now, with the first season of the show soon coming to a close, many have been wondering about this family's future — and thankfully, they won't have to wonder any longer.
Spy x Family will get a new season (and movie!) in 2023
With the final episode of Season 1 of "Spy x Family" set to premier on December 24, TV Tokyo and Crunchyroll are wasting no time in confirming the next installments of Anya, Loid, and Yor.
This makes a lot of sense on a narrative level, because the last few episodes of "Spy x Family" have definitely seen the story introducing all sorts of new elements to contend with, such as Anya's inability to control her powers during new moons, one of Loid's secret agents and trainee who wants to take Yor's position in the family, and Yor expressing honest feelings towards Loid. In other words, "Spy x Family" is buckling up for the long run, much to the delight of those who have become invested in the story.
According to Anime News Network, the future of "Spy x Family" was confirmed at Jump Festa 2023 on December 18. Wasting no time in clearing things up for fans of the show, it was noted that "Spy x Family" will not only get a second season in 2023, but a full theatrical film as well. This movie will be a completely new story for fans to enjoy, and it will be supervised by "Spy x Family" manga creator Tatsuya Endo, though the title of this upcoming movie and details are, at this time of writing, unknown.
Considering the nature of Loid's job, this movie could be a one-off adventure for the burgeoning family, or it could be a culmination of several ongoing stories. Either way, the future is looking bright for Anya, Loid, Yor, and Bond.