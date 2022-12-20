Chainsaw Man's Dub Actors Recommend More Obscure Anime Greats - Exclusive

Sarah Wiedenheft had two anime she particularly likes to recommend: "Land of the Lustrous" and "Tada Never Falls in Love." The former, a 2017 CG anime in which Wiedenheft plays the protagonist Phosphophyllite, she described as "about gem people who are being attacked by moon people. The moon people are harvesting the gem people and bringing them back to the moon. And that's terrifying. And they don't know why." Her other recommendation is an original rom-com from 2018, where Wiedenheft plays the female lead, Teresa Wagner. Wiedenheft said that it's "really cute and wholesome, about a foreign exchange student who comes to Japan for a while but eventually has to go back up." Both of Wiedenheft's recommendations are streaming on HIDIVE.

Meanwhile, Suzie Yeung recommended the first anime she ever voice-acted in: "Kemono Friends," which is streaming on Crunchyroll. Yeung plays three characters, including main character Kaban, in the CG anime series, which premiered in 2017 and got a second season in 2019. Wiedenheft has a minor role in the series as Black-Tailed Prairie Dog as well. "I love it because it's so wholesome, full of heart," said Yeung. "It teaches you all about animals. It has so many lessons, and it's super family-friendly. It's very charming. The entire dub — everyone puts so much heart and care into it."

