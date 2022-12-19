Tom Cruise Thanks Top Gun Fans While In Free Fall

Tom Cruise has had little time for rest in 2022. Between the massive blockbuster success of "Top Gun: Maverick" and the continued work on the seventh and eighth installments in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, he has kept himself quite busy. However, a video was recently shared to the "Top Gun" Twitter account, in which the actor takes a moment to thank fans for supporting "Top Gun: Maverick" and helping catapult its enormous success. However, Cruise is known for his stunts these days, so this video could not be filmed with him simply sitting at a desk.

The video begins with Cruise sitting in a plane and thanking audiences for their support of "Top Gun." Eventually, the camera pans over to find director (and longtime Cruise collaborator) Christopher McQuarrie sitting beside the actor, telling him that they have to get back to shooting –- at which point Cruise hurls himself out of the plane and continues his speech.

Addressing the camera, the actor says (mid-freefall), "Thank you for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick' and thank you for allowing us to entertain you, it truly is the honor of a lifetime. Very lucky ... You have a very safe and happy holiday. We'll see you at the movies." From there, the actor spins off into the distance, presumably on a quest to film yet another outrageous stunt to support his upcoming action franchise.