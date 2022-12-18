Avatar: The Way Of Water Proves James Cameron Is Still Processing The Abyss

James Cameron's latest sure-to-be-massive-hit blockbuster, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is another remarkable achievement that will change the landscape of special effects for years to come. At the heart of it all, though, is a spirited adventure that celebrates the power of family while tapping into our collective climate anxieties.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" returns to Pandora and sees Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family leave their forest for the ocean in an effort to escape the military forces that hunt them down. Anyone who's familiar with Cameron's work knows that the ocean has been a big part of his work for years, most famously in "Titanic," which stormed the Oscars and remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Prior to "Titanic" and the "Avatar" franchise, however, Cameron unleashed "The Abyss." The aquatic sci-fi movie, released in 1989, tells the story of a group of scientists and soldiers who encounter an alien race at the bottom of the ocean while searching for a nuclear submarine. The movie barely broke even at the box office, but that hasn't deterred Cameron from resurrecting some of its themes and ideas in other projects. "Avatar: The Way of Water" repurposes concepts from "The Abyss" in interesting ways, and proves that Cameron is still processing his overlooked '80s sci-fi gem.