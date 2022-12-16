Avatar: The Way Of Water's Sam Worthington Offers His Own Take On The Unsettling Underwater Training

Audiences are ready for another Pandora adventure, and director James Cameron is more than happy to oblige. The filmmaker will be debuting the long-awaited sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," 13 years after the original became an instant box-office success. Its story sees Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) building a family as they respect Na'vi traditions; dangers from the past threaten their way of life as the couple fight side-by-side with new allies.

Bringing the new project to theaters became a monumental effort for Cameron. Years of writing and delays pushed filming on the sequel to 2017. At that time, the notable filmmaker put together some of the industry's most cutting-edge techniques and visual effects to bring his vision to life; it also took some unique production aspects that would push the "Avatar" cast to their limits.

One of the most demanding parts for the cast came in the form of a giant tank that could hold over 250,000 gallons of water. Measuring over 30 feet deep, this enormous set provided the perfect spot for special performance capture suits. The tank additionally gave Cameron a chance to control every detail — something he couldn't do in an ocean setting (via Newsweek). All of this made actors go past the usual comfort level, which is something Worthington has definitely thought about.