Sam Worthington Dodged A Bullet By Missing Out On This Infamous DC Superhero Role

That's right, Sam Worthington was once up for the role of Hal Jordan/Green Lantern for the 2011 "Green Lantern" movie, which ended up starring Ryan Reynolds and became one of the most maligned superhero projects of all time in the process. Its dismal critical and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes attest to that, if its status as a later Ryan Reynolds punchline in "Deadpool 2" (YouTube) doesn't do the trick on its own.

In an interview with Variety to promote "Avatar: The Way of Water," Worthington remembered how his own reaction to the script wasn't the one Reynolds depicts in "Deadpool 2." "It didn't make much sense to me," admitted the actor, adding that his willingness to bring his issues with the project to the filmmakers might have cost him the role. "I was like, 'He's got this powerful ring that can create anything. Well, what can beat the ring?' The answer was, 'Nothing.' I was like, 'Well, something needs to beat it, or it won't be very interesting,'" recalled Worthington.

While Green Lantern is one of the most beloved superheroes in the comic DC Universe, Worthington was correct that the limitless capabilities of his signature power ring do make telling compelling stories about him a challenge, particularly in a feature film designed for audiences who might not necessarily be familiar with the character.

As it turned out, the 2011 film didn't really succeed in that challenge, and it's unlikely (but not impossible) that the film would have been any better with Worthington in the role instead. And we definitely would not have that "Deadpool 2" gag to enjoy, so it's probably settled that everything came out for the best in the end.