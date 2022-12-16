The Fabelmans' Michelle Williams 'Felt Bereft' After Playing Steven Spielberg's Mother

When Michelle Williams and Laura Dern sat down for an interview with Variety, Williams had a lot to share about the challenges she faced in trying to bring Steven Spielberg's mother to life in "The Fabelmans." "To be handed somebody's beloved mother and to be close to that, I mean, when we finished that, and she left me, and I left her, I felt bereft," Williams explained.

For her part, Dern, who worked with Spielberg on "Jurassic Park," and actually knew the director's mother, also offered her thoughts. "The light that she carried, the way she entered every room, and the way she championed everyone in the room at all times is held so profoundly by you in your performance," Dern said.

You can't hope for better praise than that, really. To be commended for a role by someone who knew the person in real life is one of the best indications imaginable that you've done a great job portraying them. Still, Williams was clear that she takes on every role in a respectful way that she hopes will honor her characters. "Every woman that you get handed, you have this soul contract with every person that you're entrusted with and the way that they get to live in you," Williams explained. "And the way that you sort of speak for them, or they speak through you, whatever that is."