Sam Worthington Purposefully Tried To Tank His Avatar Audition

In the case of being at the right place at the right time, Sam Worthington's audition for James Cameron's "Avatar" certainly is up there with one of the best. Some time during the role being offered to the likes of Matt Damon that even he regretted to a point, an up-and-comer braved taking on the part he knew absolutely nothing about beforehand. Little did he know the audition would change his life forever and see him at the forefront of what would go on to become the most successful film of all time. Now he's back again, taking to the seas of that extravagant alien planet in the new movie, "Avatar: The Way of Water," 13 years since he first headed out there.

Much like Pandora's banshees, hindsight is an unpredictable beast, though. While he ended up in the role of the Earthling-turned-Na'vi hero, the lack of information almost cost him the part entirely. Thankfully, it was revealed that showing a slightly on edge and disgruntled energy for a character and place he knew nothing about was precisely what a world-famous filmmaker was interested in seeing more of when that one audition finally came to pass.