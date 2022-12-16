Peyton Reed Offers Some Details About Bill Murray's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Character

Superhero fans have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Not only is the film the hotly anticipated first segment of Phase 5 of the MCU, but fans will also, at long last, be able to acquaint themselves with the formidable Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and maybe even learn what exactly "Quantumania" means.

But for a not insignificant contingent of viewers, perhaps those of a slightly older demographic, none of this is the most exciting part of Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp's (Evangeline Lilly) next big screen adventure. Instead, that would be the induction of comedy legend Bill Murray into the MCU in an unspecified role.

Marvel films have become well known for having concealed plot developments that stay a secret until opening night, and there's no reason to think that "Quantumania" will be any different. But the film's director Peyton Reed has offered some new details on Murray's character and how he fits into the film's larger narrative, which Reed promises will be an epic saga in contrast with the "palate cleanser" that viewers might be expecting from the previous two installments in the "Ant-Man" franchise.