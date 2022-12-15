Why The Westworld Creators Were Reportedly Cold On HBO's Proposal For A Fifth Season
Back in November, "Westworld" fans were dealt a big, disappointing shock when HBO announced that the series would officially be canceled after four seasons (per Deadline). A flagship series for the network, "Westworld" centers on the theme park of the same name, where rich guests can go to unwind in violent power fantasies that involve gunning down human-like androids called hosts. But as it turns out, the hosts are far more sentient than anyone realizes. The show explores the reality of artificial intelligence and continually expanded its scope throughout its four seasons.
And if its cancellation weren't enough, it was recently revealed that HBO planned to pull "Westworld" and various other shows off of its streaming service completely in Warner Bros. Discovery's never-ending attempts to cut costs (per Variety) even as it continues to lose an astonishing amount of money. However, according to a new report, it seems as if "Westworld" Season 5 could have happened, but the showrunners behind it were not impressed with HBO's proposal for what the next entry in the series would look like.
Westworld Season 5 reportedly would have aired on Warner's FAST platform
According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Season 5 of "Westworld" could have happened, but showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy reportedly weren't thrilled with the pitch offered by HBO. The latest season would have aired on Warner Bros. Discovery's own version of a FAST platform, which is the company's answer to free ad-supported streaming services like Pluto TV and Tubi (per Media Play News). The problem with this pitch is that it would have meant a significantly lower budget for "Westworld," which is hardly a good thing for a high-concept science fiction show that relies on a lot of special effects.
It's important to note that this information has not been confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery nor the "Westworld" showrunners, and is based solely on The Hollywood Reporter's own anonymous sources. Still, it would make sense for the company to try and build interest in its FAST network with a buzz-worthy show like "Westworld" moving there. Equally, it also makes sense that Nolan and Joy would not exactly be happy with this idea, as ad-supported platforms like Pluto TV and Tubi aren't exactly known for their big-budget fare. The ad revenue they provide while allowing cheaply produced originals to exist is the real appeal to companies, and it's likely that Warner Bros. Discovery's will be similar.