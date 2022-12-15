Why The Westworld Creators Were Reportedly Cold On HBO's Proposal For A Fifth Season

Back in November, "Westworld" fans were dealt a big, disappointing shock when HBO announced that the series would officially be canceled after four seasons (per Deadline). A flagship series for the network, "Westworld" centers on the theme park of the same name, where rich guests can go to unwind in violent power fantasies that involve gunning down human-like androids called hosts. But as it turns out, the hosts are far more sentient than anyone realizes. The show explores the reality of artificial intelligence and continually expanded its scope throughout its four seasons.

And if its cancellation weren't enough, it was recently revealed that HBO planned to pull "Westworld" and various other shows off of its streaming service completely in Warner Bros. Discovery's never-ending attempts to cut costs (per Variety) even as it continues to lose an astonishing amount of money. However, according to a new report, it seems as if "Westworld" Season 5 could have happened, but the showrunners behind it were not impressed with HBO's proposal for what the next entry in the series would look like.