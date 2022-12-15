A New Night Of The Living Dead Sequel Is Coming Together

According to Deadline, Nikyatu Jusu will be directing a sequel to Romero's "Night of the Living Dead." The feature will be under the ownership of Amazon's MGM outfit, which will also distribute the future feature. Jusu previously directed the horror film "Nanny" for the streamer, which told the story of a young woman from Senegal trying to piece her life together as a child's caretaker in NYC. A psychological thriller unfolds as she is forced to face up to some uncomfortable problems from her past. The filmmaker's penchant for visceral terror alongside the horrors of reality puts her in a perfect spot for continuing the story after the end of the first "Living Dead" feature.

Along with the announcement, Nikyatu Jusu stated that the original film in the long-running series is still resonant to this day before adding, "Every era has the zombie that it needs and right now, zombies reflect the ways that humans treat each other and show us who is truly the monster." She also shared how she was "beyond thrilled" to be working in the franchise. It was also revealed how his wife and widow, Christine Romero, will be working on the sequel as a creative overseer. She also commented, "I am so excited by this visionary team of storytellers that have come together to expand on the premise of the original film." Romero concluded by saying how her late husband would be "so happy" about a sequel.