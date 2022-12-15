A Deleted Scene From The Office Could Have Been The Start Of A Meredith And Kevin Romance
"The Office" cemented its place as one of the best comedy shows of all time. It truly changed the game, and, at this point, it's hard to find someone who hasn't seen an episode. Remember the craze that swept the nation when the series was leaving Netflix? But for all intents and purposes, "The Office" is as good as everyone says. The show's character work alone is deserving of its 42 Emmy nominations. "The Office" shines through its characters and their interactions with one another in the most comedically awkward ways. The show really opened the door to an entire subgenre of TV comedies, with shows like "Parks and Recreation," "What We Do in the Shadows," and "Abbott Elementary" building on what "The Office" started.
"The Office" is the latest iconic series to get the podcast treatment, a trend that sees actors from old shows rewatching episodes and giving audiences an insight into the behind-the-scenes stories from that time. "Office Ladies" features the return of Jenna Fischer (Pam) and Angela Kinsey (Angela), who reunite every week to do a deep dive into another episode of the hit show. Special guests sometimes join the duo, including Craig Robinson (Darryl), Ellie Kemper (Erin), and B.J. Novak (Ryan). Their most recent episode featured Greg Daniels, who brought "The Office" to the United States. During the podcast, the trio discussed the idea of another inner-office relationship between Meredith and Kevin, played by Kate Flannery and Brian Baumgartner, respectively.
What could have been between Meredith and Kevin?
On the latest episode of "Office Ladies," "PDA with Greg Daniels," Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and Greg Daniels revealed that the series originally intended to plant the seeds for another romantic relationship in the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin. Season 7, Episode 15, "PDA," nearly featured a moment between Meredith and Kevin that could have been the start of something between the two.
In the podcast, Kinsey recalls reading the script for the episode, saying the office PDA meeting originally had Meredith and Kevin sharing a potentially intimate moment. The meeting is primarily for Michael and Holly, who can't keep their hands off each other. When Oscar (Oscar Nuñez) suggests they should pay attention, Michael is confused to learn the meeting is about them. "Michael says, 'Wait, is this about Holly and me?'" Kinsey read. "Meredith says, 'No, it's about the wild sex between me and Kevin.' And then she and Kevin laugh, and they high-five, but then they catch each other's glance just a second too long. Maybe we should?" Daniels then remarks that could have been the start of a beautiful relationship between the two. However, that scene never made it to the final product, with "The Office" choosing to go with Kevin's iconic "She goes to another school" line instead.
Interestingly, Baumgartner also tried to find Kevin some love on "The Office." The actor revealed on his podcast that he tried to get Kevin and Erin together. Erin actress Ellie Kemper was a guest on the episode and agreed with his pitch. Unfortunately, the idea never came to fruition.