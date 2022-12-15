A Deleted Scene From The Office Could Have Been The Start Of A Meredith And Kevin Romance

On the latest episode of "Office Ladies," "PDA with Greg Daniels," Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and Greg Daniels revealed that the series originally intended to plant the seeds for another romantic relationship in the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin. Season 7, Episode 15, "PDA," nearly featured a moment between Meredith and Kevin that could have been the start of something between the two.

In the podcast, Kinsey recalls reading the script for the episode, saying the office PDA meeting originally had Meredith and Kevin sharing a potentially intimate moment. The meeting is primarily for Michael and Holly, who can't keep their hands off each other. When Oscar (Oscar Nuñez) suggests they should pay attention, Michael is confused to learn the meeting is about them. "Michael says, 'Wait, is this about Holly and me?'" Kinsey read. "Meredith says, 'No, it's about the wild sex between me and Kevin.' And then she and Kevin laugh, and they high-five, but then they catch each other's glance just a second too long. Maybe we should?" Daniels then remarks that could have been the start of a beautiful relationship between the two. However, that scene never made it to the final product, with "The Office" choosing to go with Kevin's iconic "She goes to another school" line instead.

Interestingly, Baumgartner also tried to find Kevin some love on "The Office." The actor revealed on his podcast that he tried to get Kevin and Erin together. Erin actress Ellie Kemper was a guest on the episode and agreed with his pitch. Unfortunately, the idea never came to fruition.