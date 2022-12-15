Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Explains Jamie's Unbending Loyalty In Season 5 Despite Damage Done - Exclusive

Wes Bentley admitted that John and Beth definitely "own" Jamie at this point on "Yellowstone," with the image of him disposing of his biological father's body hanging over his head as leverage.

"Jamie has nowhere to go," Bentley said. "He's only going to serve them. [Beth has] got him in that position. She seems to be loving it and relishing it now that she's got him in full subservient mode."

As for how Jamie really feels, Bentley revealed a paradoxical outlook that shows both the character's unwavering loyalty to the family legacy and his need to gain the upper-hand. "Jamie's angry, and he's disillusioned with them," Bentley said. "I think he has lost any love he has for them, but he still has loyalty, and he's still going to try to help them. He's still going to try to pull it together. Despite everything they've done to him, he's going to try and help, but how long can that last when you're really angry and you want revenge?"

To see how it all unfolds, tune in to "Yellowstone" on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.